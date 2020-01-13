MSK, BMO organise awareness camp on women welfare schemes

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Mahila Shakti Kendra Kishtwar along with Block Medical Officer Kishtwar organised an awareness program related to women welfare schemes and Mental Health at Bhadat Drabshalla.

On the occasion, Women Welfare Officer MSK, Roohie Shamma stated that the main aim of organizing such program is to aware the women about various welfare schemes besides connect more and more girls with education and developmental programs.

BMO Kishtwar, Dr. Gansham Singh educated the participants about the various types of mental health problems like Anxiety, stress and depression besides shared the common myths and stigma attached to mental illnesses.

District Coordinators Shanu Rana and Heena Jan also spoke on various schemes likes BBBP, PMMVY, SAG, One stop centre, Women helpline 181, pension schemes for old ladies, widows, handicapped and destitute women and stressed on survival and education of girl child.