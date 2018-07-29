Mridul of JSS Kathua brings laurels in Int’l speedball

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The 10th Junior Speedball Championship 2018-19 organised by Federation International de Speedball (FISB) at Delhi City School Rohini in New Delhi on June 2 and 3, 2018 in which more than 300 students participated from different countries.
Mridul Padha, a student of Jammu Sanskriti School Kathua was selected for International speedball Indo-Nepal trophy 2018 representing J&K State which is a proud moment.
He brought laurels to the J&K State and his institution by winning a silver medal.
Principal Shuchita Gupta honoured and congratulated him and his coach for this achievement in morning assembly. She also motivated other students to participate in such events
