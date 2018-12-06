MR among three injured in clashes

Share Share 0 Share

STAtE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A medical representative among three persons got injured in separate incidents of clashes in city on Wednesday.

As per the details, Subahs Koul, working as MR in a company in Bahu Plaza lodged a complaint with police that he was assaulted by a shopkeeper namely Ravinder Singh at Jogi Gate, but police did not took action. He approached Court and on its direction, police registered a case and started investigation.

In another case, Satwari Police loaded an assault case against Pathania on the complaint Harjot Kour resident of Digiana. While, Bakshi Nagar Police lodged an assault case against Surinder Singh and others on the complaint of Manpreet Singh.