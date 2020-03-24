MPs & MLAs are white elephants

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal

“The difference between a politician and a statesman is that a politician thinks about the next election, while the statesman thinks about the next generation”. Representative democracy is a governmental structure based upon citizens electing representatives to serve on their behalf. It is all time experienced when the Parliament/Assembly is in session this fraternity just tunes in wasting all important time and resources by fighting and abusing with preset agenda. The politicians from both the benches remain busy settling personal scores and behave like troublemaker blaming and shouting on each other.

While the common man and voters viewing it, feel ashamed of their mistakes of voting such hooligans as their representatives. When a common man faces cut on salary and perks and job loss for not working, such MP’s/MLA’s continue to enjoy perks/benefits despite the fact Parliament/Assemblies hardly functions, what a funny joke? Calculations conducted to compare pay packet of our MPs, with a reality check with countries around the world, it transpired that Indian MPs cost the country more than their counterparts in Singapore, Japan and Italy – nations globally known for their highly paid politicians.

Our MPs cost the country 104 times more than what an average Indian earns annually. That makes the disparity in India between citizen’s average income and an MP’s cost to country, among the highest in the world. We have seen in 2010, Indian Members of Parliament voted themselves for hike in their basic salary, doubled the constituency and office expense allowances. We have elected them does not mean that they can take any decision for their benefit by ignoring the sentiments of the voters. The most disturbing part is that when someone joins a government/PSU jobs, there is a specified qualification for the specified post he applies for, but to enter into politics there is no such qualification specified.

The persons with criminal records and who have ‘Gundasim’ background easily enters into politics. Some hard facts posted on my Whats App group “We for You” inspired me to make them public for public debate in street and corners for larger space;

Parliamentarians collect a salary while in office but should not receive any pay when they’re out of office. When we monitor the work in the government offices or even in private sector, a review performance is undertaken, less performing officials are warned and sometimes salaries are with held and penalized also by slapping ‘no work no pay’. Same provisions are required to be slapped on parliamentarians by constitutional amendment.

The daily allowances this fraternity is getting during the period Parliament in session, in no way justified, as it is there basic duty to discuss and make laws n the Parliament. But they even getting it for spoiling the session with zero contribution and making the mockery of the Parliament like winter frogs.

When even employees work 30- 35 years in some sectors won’t get the pension, this is the trait has been done by our brilliant politician, whereas the MLA and M.P’S get pension once elected so because that is in their hand to vote in-favor according to their benefits. The entire politicians are one race/face when it comes to their benefit irrespective of their parties.

How can they get pension after 5 years of service when even in Army they need to put thrice as much for minimum pension and 20 years for full pension? These parameters of pension are decided by parliamentarians themselves, this authority is required to be snatched from them by constitutional provisions or amendment in the concerned Act.

Parliamentarians should purchase their own retirement plans, just as all Indians do. After a person remains no more a parliamentarian does not deserve to be put in a separate cradle than other Government employees.

Parliamentarians should no longer vote themselves for their own pay raise and other benefits. Neither parliamentary committee should do this job as the members of such committee making any recommendations are equal beneficiary to its recommendations. An out of box committee is required of judges as judiciary is an independent pillar of democracy.

They are getting all only in concessions, and free, like travel, ration, electricity, water, and Phone and what not, without answerable to anybody and without any output for the welfare of common man. Check and balance system is required to be introduced for parliamentarians also.

Parliamentarians with tainted records, criminal charges & convictions, past or present should be summarily banned from the Parliament and fighting elections on any pretext or the other.

Concluding we find that earlier only the people doing social service use to join politics. In social service some time one has to pay from his pocket. Why this much salary is required for doing social service, which every tom & Harry claim so. It is public money, it should be spending cautiously. Presently to large section of this fraternity claiming to work for the people, the ‘service to people’ is amassing huge wealth, dictating their non-sense, enjoying on the tax payers money. The All India Citizen Forum reported to have filed a petition quoting SC ruling that ‘No one can be a Judge in his case’ and because of this in states of USA and Switzerland referendum is made for important issues where elected representatives do not have a mandate. I fear we were the slaves of Britishers before independence and now we are the slaves of our own people i.e. the politicians.