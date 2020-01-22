MPDA flays Govt for apathetic approach towards Transport Nagar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Motor Parts Dealers Association (MPDA) Jammu has flayed government for its non-serious approach towards maintenance of Transport Nagar. While addressing a meeting here on Tuesday, Rajinder P Kakkar, President MPDA Transport Nagar said that all the members of association have observed that government is not serious regarding maintenance of Transport Nagar. He further said that MPDA team approached almost all concerned authorities like JDA, JMC, PHE, UEED, PDD etc but nothing has been done on ground level. “Series of threadbare meetings were held with VC JDA Jammu, who told us that he has submitted an estimate of Rs 22 crore to the government for overall development of Transport Nagar but due to transfer of VC, nothing was done,” said Kakkar.

“Now all the members of MPDA have decided to make a final request to Lt Governor J&K UT for visiting Transport Nagar to have an on spot-assessment along with head of concern departments and issue time bound directions as this business hub of J&K is a great fund-generating source,” he informed.

Others present in the meeting included S S Bhau, Satish Kumar, Raj Pal Verma, Jaswinder Singh, Balbir Singh, Sham Parshad, Raman Gupta and Sanjay Dogra.