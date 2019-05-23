MP: Pragya Thakur leading over Digvijay; Scindia trailing

Bhopal: BJP’s Pragya Singh Thakur is leading against Congress’ Digvijay Singh by a margin of 3,105 votes in Bhopal Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh, as per initial trends.
BJP’s Krishna Pal Singh Yadav is leading by a margin of 1165 votes against Congress’ Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna.
Congress candidate Nakul Nath, son of CM Kamal Nath, is ahead of BJP’s Nathanshah Kawreti in Chhindwara seat by a margin of 1,520 votes. (PTI)
