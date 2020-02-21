MP Manhas inaugurates receiving station

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Shamsher Singh Manhas on Thursday inaugurated a 100 KVA Receiving Station at Roop Nagar, Jammu. MD JPDCL Yasha Mudgal, Chief Engineer Sudhir Gupta, Executive Engineer Neeraj Sharma, AEE Ashish Badyal and JE Vandana Manhas were also present on the occasion.

The station was created in a record time of one week as MP Manhas was apprised by people of the area about various problems faced by them due to load-shedding in the area and in view of upcoming Shivratri festival, it became an urgent issue to be redressed, on which MP Manhas sanctioned funds out of his MPLADS immediately.

Manhas congratulated as well as applauded the efforts of Power Development Department especially MD Yasha Mudgal who personally perused and monitored whole work and made it possible in a record time. He also credited the ground staff headed by JE Vandana Manhas who took the task on war footing basis, and now the station has been formally dedicated to people.

Later, MP Manhas and MD JPDCL also paid obeisance at Peer Kho Temple and assured the Temple committee for uninterrupted power supply during Mahashivratri Mela.