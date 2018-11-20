MP Ladakh accuses BJP of failing to fulfill promises

Share Share 0 Share 0

TSEWANG RIGZIN

LEH: Putting the issue of his resignation from Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in perspective, Member Parliament (MP) Lok Sabha from Ladakh Parliamentary Constituency Thupstan Chhewang has brought to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah the ‘compelling’ reasons of quitting the party and the Lok Sabha seat.

Chhewang blamed the BJP Central leadership for exhibiting little concern about issues of Ladakh and the State leaders for spreading misleading statements about his resignation.

While on the other hand, a delegation from the Leh BJP, comprising party leaders and Councilors, is currently camping in Delhi to request Thupstan Chhewang to reconsider his resignation.

Chhewang had submitted his resignation from BJP on November 14 citing ‘health grounds’ as the reason. However, in his letter to PM Modi, Thupstan said that although he had decided to keep his resignation from the party and the Lok Sabha a low key affair as his intention was never to score political points but he was now compelled to give the details.

“However, I am constrained to give vent to my feelings now in view of the propaganda being spread by the State party president, Ravinder Raina, about my writing letters to the party’s central leaders ‘for the past around one year’ expressing my willingness to quit active politics and opting for spiritual isolation. This is far from truth,” it read, adding that he has never met Raina after the latter became the State President.

The letter has also been addressed to President BJP Amit Shah. Accusing BJP of failing to fulfill the promises made during elections, Chhewang blamed central leadership for exhibiting little concern for implementing the categorical assurance given at the time of 2014 elections that the demand of the Ladakh region for a Union Territory status would be met within ‘six months’.

“We exposed ourselves to the charge of making false promises even on such sentimental issues as the inclusion of the Bhoti language in the eighth schedule of the Indian Constitution. I kept on writing to almost all party leaders – encroached at times even upon your valuable time – and also spoke in the national executive meetings reminding all about our commitments to the region. All pleas fell on deaf ears. Our leaders never cared to logically explain the reasons for the delay in executing our electoral assurances,” he lamented.

Thupstan Chhewang also alleged that central party leader in- charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Ram Madhav, and the current State leadership made matters worse by repeatedly ‘rubbing salt on the wounds of Ladakh’.

“I felt that I had no choice but to keep away from their thoughtless actions in our region. It was strange that they decided to contest all seats wasting party money in the Kargil Hill Council elections thus diverting resources, energy and attention from about half a dozen seats where the party had a winning chance while it had no base in the rest of the Kargil district,” the letter read.

Referring to recent reshuffles in the LAHDC Leh, Chhewang informed the Prime Minister that the Chief Executive Councilor of the Leh Hill Council, Dorjay Motup was recently unceremoniously dropped, much to the anger and anguish of the party loyalists. “All these measures have left the local workers in a state of disarray.”

Posing a direct question to the Prime Minister, Chhewang asked, “In 2014 and its aftermath we had the privilege of you as the Prime Minister going around the country projecting the first-time BJP victories in the Ladakh Parliamentary Constituency and the Leh Hill Council as signs of the increasing reach of the party. What could you tell people now? What was achieved five years ago was on the strength of slogans which to the electorate at large would sound like empty rhetoric at this juncture.”