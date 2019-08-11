MP Govt to promote plantation of mangoes, oranges with Coca-Cola

AGENCY

BHOPAL: In a bid to increase the income of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress-led government is planning to encourage plantation of mangoes and oranges on 10,000 acres in the next five years by roping in soft drink major Coca-Cola. The government estimates the proposed “high-density” plantation of mangoes and oranges will benefit 700 farmers by 2020 and 7000 farmers in the coming five years.

Farmers would get per acre annual income in range of Rs 1 lakh-1.5 lakh, according to an official release. “The high-density plantation of mangoes and oranges on 10,000 acres in the coming five years will benefit 700 farmers by the next year and 7000 farmers in the coming five years, giving them an opportunity to double their income,” it stated. In a bid to implement these plans on the ground, Chief Minister Kamal Nath held a meeting with representatives of Coca-Cola and Jain Irrigation at the state secretariat on Saturday.