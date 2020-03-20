MP CM Kamal Nath announces his resignation

Bhopal: Amid the political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced that he would submit his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon.

The announcement came a day after the Supreme Court ordered the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker to conduct a floor test by 5 pm on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, Nath said he would submit his resignation to the governor shortly.

“I have decided to submit my resignations to the governor…But I will continue to work for the welfare of the people,” he said. (PTI)