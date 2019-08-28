Move on Art 370 kindles ray of hope among KPs living in exile

After spending long years in exile and leading miserable lives in various tenements and camps, the Kashmiri Pandit community is now hopeful of a vivid future of their wards, after necessary amendments were made in Article 370 by the Prime Minister and Home Minister. With reorganisation of the State into two Union Territories, the KP community is feeling much more secure, as now the regions would be directly under the Centre’s administration and is welcoming the decision of Union Government, terming it as ‘historic’.

Vishwanath Raina said that Article 370 was like a wall for Kashmiri Pandits and also resulted in mass exodus of KPs from Kashmir Valley. He said that Valley based leaders misused the Articles 370 and 35A for looting wealth as well as funds meant for development of J&K. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for taking a historical decision of scrapping Articles 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir. He said with abrogation of Article 370, wards of Kashmiri Pandits would have a bright future, as the decision would open new employment avenues for youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhushan Lal Raina said that Article 370 was introduced for the welfare of State’s people but the same proved out to be contrary and was misused extensively by a handful of people just to satiate their vested interests. He said that Kashmiri Pandit community was forced to leave their homes and hearth only because of this contentious Article. He said that Modi government has taken a wise decision by scrapping Article 370. He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address on Independence Day has assured the Kashmiri Pandit community that BJP Government is working for their welfare. “We have full faith in PM Modi’s resolve”, he said and lauded the Prime Minister for taking the bold step. He said that this bold decision will go a long way for achieving the agenda of development in J&K and would be recorded in archives of the history in golden letters.

Makhan Lal hailed Government of India for ending dynasty rule in Jammu and Kashmir with repealing of Articles 370 and 35A. He alleged that Abdullahs and Muftis misused people of Kashmir Valley for their personal motives.

Employees of J&K as well as daily wagers, who faced apathy of successive Governments in Jammu and Kashmir, would be benefitted with scrapping of these articles, he said, adding that all those, who are opposing scrapping of Article 370 are not nationalists in real sense.

“Entire Kashmiri Pandit community stands with the decision of Narendra Modi and extends full support to the Prime Minister for taking new initiatives for development of New India in future,” he maintained.

R A Raina said that Modi Government is working tirelessly for welfare of people and nation. He welcomed the decision of Modi Government for granting Union Territory status to J&K and Ladakh, which would usher a new era of development in J&K.

He further said that Narendra Modi has full sympathy with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and is determined to develop the newly announced UTs on modern lines, adding that Modi Government is committed for peace and prosperity of the country.

He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revoking the controversial Articles and assured whole-hearted support to BJP in its stride for ensuring welfare of people.

Extending heartiest congratulation to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and people of the country for scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A, B.L Raina said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has brought a ray of hope for people of the country, as he is working day and night for improving lifestyle of common masses.

He hoped that people of J&K would witness a new era of development in coming future and extended full support to BJP Government at the Centre for taking a bold and revolutionary decision.

“Now, after scrapping of these Articles of Constitution, we are hopeful of a happy and prosperous future for our children,” he observed.