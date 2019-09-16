Move on Art 370 boon for all especially Muslim brethren: Yudhvir

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI/POONCH: Rejecting out-rightly lies spread by certain vested interests that scrapping of Article 370 will lead to discrimination with Muslim population and could be used to change the demography of the State, BJP General Secretary J&K, Yudhvir Sethi said that the move will rather prove benevolent for entire population of J&K especially the Muslim brethren as annulling of special status has removed all bottlenecks which were hampering development in the region thus causing great harm to the people.

Sethi said repealing of Articles 370 and 35A will usher a new era of opportunities and good fortune for the people irrespective of caste, colour and creed. Reiterating BJP’s stance of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas’, Yudhvir asserted that there is no need to feel alienated or think otherwise by any religion or community because the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in aforesaid principle. Fear spread among communities regarding prejudice is totally baseless and concocted, he added.

Sethi was a addressing a series of meetings with cross section of people including members of Muslim community on conclusion of his two-day visit to Rajouri and Poonch Districts. He was also apprised by various delegations about issues and problems the people are confronting in the bordering districts. After threadbare deliberations, the members of Muslim community expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for scrapping Articles 370 and 35A and hoped that after the reorganisation of J&K, people would witness a new J&K with development and prosperity flourishing and ample scope of bright career options for youth.

Yudhvir assured the people of both the districts that all their issues related to basic amenities would be resolved at the earliest.

During his visit, Yudhvir also held party workers meeting and discussed various issues related to upcoming BDC elections, active membership drive and strengthening of party base. He asked party workers to ensure that no anti-national element can misguide people especially Muslim brethren using move on Article 370 as tool. “Rather you should dispense information about benefits which people will get after the scrapping of this ‘good for nothing’ temporary Article of the Constitution”, he told party activists.