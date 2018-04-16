Move offices of J&K HC to close on April 27

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Annual Darbar Move, Summer Session, 2018, Main wing of the High Court and office of Registrar Vigilance, High Court of J&K, shall close at Jammu on April 27, 2018 after office hours and will reopen at Srinagar on May 7, 2018 Forenoon.

State High Court and the Subordinate Courts shall function for the Summer Season with effect from May 1, 2018. As per the time schedule notified by the Registrar General of High Court, Sanjay Dhar, the timing of Jammu Wing of the High Court will be from 8 AM to 1:30 PM from May 1, 2018 while as timing of the Srinagar Wing of the High Court will be from 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM from May 1, 2018.

The timing of the Subordinate Courts of Jammu Province except courts located at Bhadarwah, Doda, Kishtwar, Gandoh (Bhallesa), Batote, Banihal, Gool and Bani will be from 8 AM to 1.30 PM with lunch break from May 1, 2018.

The Subordinate Courts of Kashmir Province will observe timings from 10.30 AM to 4.30 PM with lunch break. This timing will also be applicable to the courts located at Bhadarwah, Doda, Kishtwar, Gandoh (Bhallesa), Batote, Banihal, Gool and Bani.