Move offices close in Jammu, to reopen in Srinagar on May 7

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The bi-annual Darbar Move offices on Friday closed in this winter capital of the State. The offices shall reopen at Srinagar on May 7, official spokesman said.

“The move offices closed here officially for six months period,” the spokesman said, adding that the Government has asked all the departments to ensure that records are packed after working hours.

He said the offices moving in camp shall carry only 33 percent of the strength of staff in that particular office or 10 officials whichever is minimum or as specifically indicated.

However, advance parties have been dispatched on April 23, consisted of one Gazetted Officer and four to five Non- Gazetted employees who will receive the records at Srinagar.

The fleet of J&K SRTC has been asked to make available sufficient number of buses in good condition for transportation of Kashmir based employees on April 28 and 29 and Jammu based employees on May 5 and 6, said an official.

Darbar Move is more than Century old exercise in which offices work six months each in twin capitals of the State.

Meanwhile, road leading to the Civil Secretariat will be thrown open for the people of Jammu after the move offices, which remains closed due to security reasons.

Around 10,000 employees and truckloads of the office records have to undergo the bi-annual move exercise as part of more than a century old practice.

The trend of shifting State secretariat from one state capital to another has been going on in the state since 1872, the era of Maharaja Gulab Singh and devours crores of rupees from state exchequer every year.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti led PDP-BJP coalition government was formed on April 4 in 2016 and shifted to the Srinagar in May as annual Darbar Move exercise.

The practice of shifting the capital city from Srinagar to Jammu during winters and vice versa was started by Maharaja Ranbir Singh in 1872 to escape the extreme weather conditions of the twin capital cities.

The practice costs the state exchequer an estimated Rs 20 crore every year.