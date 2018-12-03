Moulvi delivers hate speech; locals seek FIR

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: An objectionable ‘hate’ speech delivered by a religious leader after Friday prayers in Rajouri has enraged local residents belonging to a minority community.

As the audio clip of the speech went viral on various social media platforms tension gripped the area.

Taking strong note of the hate speech, representatives of various bodies namely Sanatam Dharam Sabha, Rajouri, VHP and Bajrang Dal took up the issue with the office of Superintendent of Police, Rajouri for registration of FIR against the religious leader.

According to the application, submitted by these organisations, the religious leader used derogatory remarks against their religion and also threatened them of dire consequences.

Representatives of these organisations also alleged that the the Muslim cleric has hurt their religious sentiments with his objectionable remarks and it was an attempt to incite communal violence in the Rajouri district.

During their meeting with the SSP, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas, the representatives urged him to immediately lodge an FIR.

On his part, the SSP, Rajouri has sought time till Monday afternoon for verifying the contents of the speech and taking decisive action against the cleric. The representatives could not meet Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri due to his absence at the district headquarter.

The religious leader has been identified as Moulvi Farooq of Jamia Masjid Rajouri and member of Rajouri Ekta Committee formed by Army.

Sources said that the Moulvi is always invited by Army to deliver speeches during Diwali and Eid Milan as a representative from Muslim community. According to Army sources, the Moulvi has realised his mistake and apologised for hurting the sentiments of a particular community. He reportedly also made a public apology in front of other members of Rajouri Ekta Committee.