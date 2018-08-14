MoU signed for establishment of seed processing unit at Kathua

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between J & K State Department of Agriculture and National Seed Corporation (NSC) for the establishment Seed Processing and Storage Unit in 16 Kanals of land at village Taraf Manjali Tehsil and district Kathua. The State Department has been represented by Director Agriculture Jammu, H. K Razdan and National Seed Corporation was represented by its Regional Manager, Chandigarh Mukesh Kumar Jatt.

It was apprised that Department of Agriculture being a seed producing/distributing agency is very much interested to ensure consistent production and supply of foundation and certified seed to the farmers. The setting up of the unit is aimed at augmenting quality seed supply to the farmers which shall be readily available to them in adequate quantity and at the right time. Seed being the most vital and crucial input for crop production can boost productivity and production and in turn increase the income of the farmers. The proposed unit is a welfare step of the Govt. of India and the State Govt. for the benefit of farming community. The J&K State is entering in MoU with NSC with the indent for foundation/certified seed production during Kharif/Rabi season of 2019-20 to 2021-22. The MoU will be effective for a lease period of 40 years.

With the establishment of this unit at Kathua, the farmers of the State will get a big relief as the State Agriculture Department is presently procuring the processed seed from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. This step will ultimately help in doubling the income of farmers of our state in the years to come.

The officers of the State Agriculture Department, Revenue Department and NSC also visited the site of the land transferred for the establishment of Seed Processing Unit at village Taraf Manjali.

The other officers present on the occasion included V. Mohan, Director Finance, NSC, New Delhi, K. S. Sambyal, Joint Director of Agriculture (Inputs) Jammu, R. L. Bhagat, Joint Director of Agriculture Extension, Jammu, Arun Gupta Chief Agriculture Officer, Kathua, Sajeev Rai, DAO (Extension), Kathua besides other officers of the Agriculture Department.