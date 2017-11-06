Motorcyclist killed in mishap in Poonch

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: A motorcyclist was killed on Monday when he was hit by a tipper in Poonch.

According to a report, 42 years Mohd Ikhlaq (teacher) son of Mohd Din resident of Gundi Poonch who was on his way from Poonch to Surankote on his motorcycle (JK12A -1246) was hit by a tipper near Nabana resulting in his on the spot death. Tipper driver fled from accident site along with tipper while body was brought to SDH Surankote for legal formalities.