Motorcyclist killed in mishap

STATE TIMES NEWS

JHAJJAR KOTLI: A motorcyclist was killed after the motorcycle he was riding hit with a divider in Jhajjar Kotli area on Sunday.

As per the reports, Rohit Choudhary, son of Deepak Kumar, resident of Barnai got injured after his motorcycle hit with a divider near Suketar as he lost control over it. He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.