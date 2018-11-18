Motorcyclist killed in mishap

STATE TIMES NEWS
JHAJJAR KOTLI: A motorcyclist was killed after the motorcycle he was riding hit with a divider in Jhajjar Kotli area on Sunday.
As per the reports, Rohit Choudhary, son of Deepak Kumar, resident of Barnai got injured after his motorcycle hit with a divider near Suketar as he lost control over it. He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
