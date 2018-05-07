Motorcyclist killed in accident at Udhampur

STATE TIMES NEWS
UDHAMPUR: A motorcyclist was killed when he was knocked down by a speeding vehicle at Udhampur on Monday.
According to a report, a youth borne on bike (JK14C-8004) which was on its way to Udhampur was hit by an unknown vehicle resulting in fatal injuries to biker. However critically injured victim was shifted to District Hospital Udhampur where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police kept his body in mortuary for identification and registered a case for investigation.
