Motorcyclist injured in mishap

STATE TIMES NEWS
VIJAYPUR: A motorcyclist got injured after the motorcycle skidded off the road in Vijaypur on Sunday.
According to a report, a motorcycle (JKO2BD- 4152) coming from Kolpur on reaching near Randhawa Colony Vijaypur slipped, as a result the motorcycle rider identified as Sandeep Kumar son of Daya Ram resident of Koulpur got critically injured. He was shifted to Accidental Hospital Vijaypur, from where doctors referred him to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu. Police has taken cognisance of the matter and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Female-oriented’ films will be a thing till they become a norm: Richa Chadha
‘Kedarnath’ to hit the screens on December 7
Air pollutants major contributor for cardio respiratory diseases: Dr Sushil
Aamir Khan the only daring actor: Vishal Bhardwaj
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder; Causes, Prevention and Myth
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper