Motorcyclist injured in mishap

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

VIJAYPUR: A motorcyclist got injured after the motorcycle skidded off the road in Vijaypur on Sunday.

According to a report, a motorcycle (JKO2BD- 4152) coming from Kolpur on reaching near Randhawa Colony Vijaypur slipped, as a result the motorcycle rider identified as Sandeep Kumar son of Daya Ram resident of Koulpur got critically injured. He was shifted to Accidental Hospital Vijaypur, from where doctors referred him to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu. Police has taken cognisance of the matter and started investigation.