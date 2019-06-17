Motorcyclist injured in mishap

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: A motorcyclist got injured in a road mishap at Nonath area of Ghagwal in District Samba Monday. As per the details, Kamal Singh, resident of Pathankot got injured after the motorcycle (PB35B- 6780) he was riding collided with a car (JK02BA- 1736) near Nonath area of Ghagwal. He was brought to Taruma Health centre Ghagwal for treatment with the help of local and after first aid referred to District Hospital Samba for further treatment. Police has taken cognisance in the matter and started investigation.