Motorbike lifters’ gang busted; two nabbed, 25 stolen bikes recovered

KATHUA: In a major breakthrough , Police Post Hatli busted a gang of motorbike lifters by arresting two accused and recovered 25 stolen bikes. As per the details, a bike theft case vide FIR No. 311/2019 under section 379 RPC was registered on September 22, 2019 about motorbike theft.

On this incident Police team led by SI Vishal Incharge Police Post Hatli started investigation and during course of investigation Police developed information’s about bike lifters. Police team after strenuous efforts succeeded in arresting two bike lifters involved in the motorbikes theft namely Rehmat Ali, alias Ramtu, son of Alam Din, resident of Rajbagh Kathua and Ravinder Saini, son of Romesh Chander, resident of Nagri Parole Kathua.

On their disclosure Police recovered 25 stolen two wheelers from different locations.