Motorbike awareness rally for Pashmina reaches Leh

LEH: The Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC Leh, Gyal P Wangyal and EC Education, Konchok Stanzin on Thursday accorded a warm reception with traditional Khataks to the motorbike awareness rally, organised by the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) for spreading awareness regarding Pashmina and Pashmina-products, at Council Secretariat. The bike-riders began their journey from Delhi on July 26 and after visiting Leh and Kashmir, they are scheduled to reach Delhi back by August 9.

Surina Rajan, Director General of BIS said, “BIS is an organization concentrated on standardisation activity which provides advantages of standardization to common consumers and also operating certification mark scheme under the Indian Standards Institution. Drive for Pashmina is an initiative by BIS to promote awareness and quality of Pashima products through standardisation mark.”

“Pashmina of Ladakh is one of the finest Pashmina in the world but it did not get its fair price due to lack of market and standardization mark,” she said, adding that BIS in collaboration with LAHDC will work together to promote the Pashmina products at high-level market for proper value of the fine product.

The standardisation of Pashmina will be launched tomorrow at CIBS Choglamsar, she added.