Motivational talk held for youth to join Indian army

Rajouri: The Rashtriya Rifles Battalion of Romeo Force organised a motivational talk for youth on joining Indian Army at Keri area of Rajouri.

The event was attended by youth of far flung villages of Doongi Block.

This event was commenced by showing motivational short film on Indian Army to the youth, followed by a small motivational lecture by officer of Rashtriya Rifles Battalion.

The information about various entries to join Indian Army and method to check the eligibility using joinindianarmy.nic.in website was also shared with the youth.

The steps for checking the latest notifications for rallies and openings and procedure for applying online for the same was explained to the youth.

The entire program was aimed for motivating more and more number of youth to apply for joining Indian Army. A capsule on procedure for applying online was also organised for the youth.

In order to add on the motivational capsule, youth were also shown various weapons which are used by Indian Army in the form of display.