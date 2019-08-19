Mother-son consume poison

State Times News R S PURA: A mother-son consumed poison in their house at R S Pura area on Monday. As per the details, a family from R S Pura brought a woman and her son for treatment in GMC Jammu in an unconscious condition. During preliminary examination, doctors learnt that the duo have taken some poisonous substance. Both are under treatment. Police is investigating the matter.
