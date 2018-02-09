Mother dies, son injured after house collapses due to landslide

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: A 58-year-old woman was killed and her son injured after their house collapsed due to landslide in Doda district, a police official said on Thursady.

The woman, identified as Premkore (58), died and her 39- year-old son, Jarnail Singh, got seriously injured when their house collapsed at Guraka village in Tehsil Bhalla of Bhadarwah onWednesday night, the official said.

The police started the rescue operation and retrieved the body of the woman and rescued her son, Incharge Police Post Bhalla, sub-inspector Sunil Parihar said.

The injured was admitted to a district hospital in Doda, Parihar said, adding that six sheep also got buried in the landslide.

There is no possibility of any other person being trapped in the debris when reports last came in, but rescue operation were still underway.