Mother-daughter injured in road mishap

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Mother and daughter were injured in road mishap at New Bus Stand area of Samba.

The injured have been identified as Narinder Kour wife of Bagh Singh and their daughter Navpreet daughter resident o Khanwal Camp Samba.

According to a report, an unknown vehicle hit them near New Bus Stand Samba and fled from the spot resulting in both mother and daughter getting injuries. They were brought to District Hospital Samba for treatment with the help of locals. Police has taken cognisance in the matter and started investigation.