Mother beating girl child: father making video

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: As this video went viral on social media: Parents arrested for beating their child in Nagri area of Kathua district
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Lata Mangeshkar doing much better: family spokesperson
‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ to release in February 2020
Song of movie ‘Kashmir-the Final Resolution’ released
Two-day Thoracic Surgery Conference to begin today
Lata Mangeshkar showing signs of improvement: hospital sources
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper