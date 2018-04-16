Moscow vows ‘not to interfere’ in OPCW’s work in Syria

Share Share 0 Share 0

The Hague: Moscow vowed today to not interfere in the work of a fact-finding mission sent to Syria by the global chemical arms watchdog to probe an alleged poison gas attack in Douma.

“Russia confirms its commitment to ensure safe (sic) and security of the mission and will not interfere in its work,” the Russian embassy in The Hague said in a tweet.

It also slammed the United States, saying the weekend strikes by the US, France and Britain on three facilities in Syria were a bid “to undermine the credibility” of the mission.

Russia made its comments as the OPWC opened emergency talks behind closed doors today to discuss the April 7 alleged attack in Douma where 40 people were said to have been killed.

The OPCW has 192 members, and today’s governing executive council meeting of 41 states was called by its chairman, Bangladeshi ambassador Sheikh Mohammed Belal, “to discuss the alleged use of chemical weapons” in Syria. (PTI)