MoRTH approves upgradation of 2 major JK roads

JAMMU:Union Ministry of Road Transport &Highways (MoRTH) on Monday approved rehabilitation and upgradation of two major roads in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, Jammu-Akhnoor section of National Highway-144A from Fourth Tawi Bridge to Hanuman Chowk shall be upgraded to fourlanes with paved shoulders under EPC mode. The project is part of newly declared Jammu-Akhnoor-Poonch National Highway. The length of this stretch is 30.097 kms. The project will cost about Rs 914.48 crore.

The Chenani-Sudhmahadev section of National Highway-244 shall be upgraded to two lanes with paved shoulders under EPC mode.

A tunnel of 4.5 kms has also been proposed between Sudhmahadev and Goha village to operationalise the re-alignment. The length of this stretch is 16.99 kms. The project will cost about Rs 255.90 crore.