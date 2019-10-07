Mortar shells found in Samba

Jammu: Three 81 mm mortar shells were on Monday found near a stream in a village in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The area has been cordoned off and efforts are on by the bomb disposal squad of the Army and police to neutralise the shells.

Official said a villager noticed the shells at Sangwali Morh in Ghagwal area along the Jammu-Pathankot Highway around 6.30 am and alerted the police.

Quoting preliminary investigation, the officials said it is believed that some scrap dealer dumped the mortar shells near the stream.(PTI)