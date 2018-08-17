Mortal remains of Vajpayee being taken to BJP headquarters

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee are being taken to the BJP headquarters from his residence on the Krishna Menon Marg here with people in large numbers joining the procession.

Amid chants of ‘Atal Bihari Amar Rahe’, a decorated gun carriage carrying the mortal remains of Vajpayee, who passed away last evening, left for the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Updadhyay Marg around 10 am.

A huge crowd has gathered outside the BJP headquarters where the top party leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah and several union ministers will pay their last respects.

Vajpayee,93, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here last evening after a prolonged illness.

A state funeral would be accorded to Vajpayee.The funeral procession would leave the BJP headquarters at 1 pm and the last rites would be performed at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal here at 4 pm.

Early this morning, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army Chief Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat paid homage to the former prime minister at his official residence.

In view of the funeral procession, several roads in the national capital have been closed for the public later in the day.

Some of the roads that have been closed from 8 am include Krishna Menon Marg, Sunehri Bagh Road, Tughlak Road, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Man Singh Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, Shahjahan Road and Sikandara Road.

DDU Marg, IP Marg, BSZ Marg (from Tilak Bridge to Delhi Gate), JLN Marg (from Rajghat to Delhi Gate) will also be closed, the traffic police said.

Commuters have been advised to use Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg to travel between north and south Delhi.

Those travelling between east and west Delhi can use Vikas Marg, Shahdara Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge to reach Ring Road. (PTI)