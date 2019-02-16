Mortal remains of slain CRPF jawan consigned to flames in U’khand

Share Share 0 Share

Khatima: Heart-rending scenes were witnessed in Mohammadpur Bhuria village of Udham Singh Nagar district as slain CRPF jawan Virendra Singh’s three-year-old son lit his funeral pyre on Saturday.

People flocked to Singh’s residence this morning to pay their last respects to the soldier who lost his life in the Pulwama terror attack on Thursday.

Prominent among those who attended the funeral and gave their shoulders to Singh’s coffin were Union Minister of State for Textiles Ajay Tamta, Uttarakhand minister Yashpal Arya and Khatima MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami.

CRPF jawans fired three rounds in the air to pay their last respects to the 35-year-old, the youngest son of Diwan Singh.

Virendra Singh had rejoined his duties in Jammu and Kashmir only last week after vacationing at home for 20 days.

Union minister Ajay Tamta announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job to Singh’s family.

Markets in Khatima, Chakarpur and Jhankat kept their shutters down.

Ex-Army men held a procession in Khatima where they raised anti-Pakistan slogans.(PTI)