Morning XI, Bedi Club win in day-night cricket

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Morning XI and Bedi Club emerged winners in the ongoing day-night Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament at BHSS Grounds, here.

In the first match, Morning XI defeated Guntrian Club by a big margin of 60 runs thereby made it a one-sided contest.

Batting first, Morning XI scored 122 runs for nine wickets in 10 overs. In reply, Guntrian Club was bowled out for just 62 runs.

Dr. Abaas Choudhary was the Chief Guest, who witnessed the match and encouraged young cricketers and appreciated the organisers.

In second match Bedi Club beat Raza XI. The tournament is being organised under the banner of Ehsaas Foundation and supervision of its Chairman Parvaiz Malik and Secretary Gurvinder Singh.

Prominent persons present were Rajinder Singh, Pawan Sharma, Imtiaz Ahmed, Naveed Wasal, Waheed Ahmed, Arshad Chowdhary and Matinder Pal Singh.

Today’s matches were officiated by Imran, Gurmeet Singh, Ankush Sharma, Iftikhar Bhatti, Navjot Singh, Manik Bharghav, Sukhpreet Singh, Zaffar Shah and Imran Khan.