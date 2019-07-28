More to learn

India celebrated 20th anniversary of Kargil War victory over Pakistan. This has been the bloodiest war India has ever fought after Independence. India lost over 500 men in action. And after two months India threw out the infiltrated Pak army men under the guise of terrorists from the heights of Kargil. Knowing well Pakistan’s attitude towards India, we cannot forget that the rogue state won’t hesitate again to make any misadventures in future. Seeing the euphoria in Pakistan after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent American visit and US President Donald Trump’s public utterances over Kashmir mediation one can expect trouble anytime anywhere. One does not have to a defence specialist to foresee Pakistan’s behavior seeing the past. Kargil will always remain a reminder of Indian resilience to evict intruders from across the borders which to a large extent Pakistan generals must have underrated. And with the US military intervention in Afghanistan poised to wind down, an elated Pakistan could upgrade its security grid in Kashmir. Following the Kargil War, the Kargil Review Committee had made several recommendations that remain pertinent even today with India’s security challenges becoming even more complicated with China’s rise in the last two decades. And given the China-Pakistan strategic partnership and Beijing’s desire to militarily assert itself in the Indian Ocean Region, India faces the full spectrum of security threats including cross-border terrorism (Kashmir), limited skirmishes along border areas (Doklam), and confrontation on the high seas. It must prepare for a scenario where Pakistan and China collude to hem in India. And as Kargil showed, rapid military modernisation – along with closer military and diplomatic ties with the West – is the only solution. Yet more

lessons to be learnt.