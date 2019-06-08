‘Moral education necessary for children’

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: During the on-going Shrimad Bhagwat Katha at Bhairav Nath Mandir at Bagnoti, Nowshera, Acharya Rajiv Lochan Dass said that parents should impart moral education to their children for a peaceful life.

Acharya in his verses giving references to the religious books said that we can expect all good for the society from our coming generation if we give them the education of moral values.