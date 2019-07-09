Monsoon plantation takes off in Rajouri

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: The Forest department started the monsoon plantation drive to mark Van Mahotsav in Rajouri division and planted saplings over 20 hectare area of a newly created enclosure.

The plantation drive was started in presence of conservator of forest west circle Rajouri, B Mohandas and divisional forest officer Zahid Mughal, while the department has set the target of planting 2 Lakh plants this rainy season.

The enclosure has recently been setup after fencing 20 hectare evicted area in compartment number 44/R Dassal Rajouri, divisional forest officer Rajouri Zahid Mughal said.

He added that the plantation was carried out with the active involvement of forest officials and officials of allied wings besides local villagers.

Along with the plantation, he said, two water springs(wells) in the adjoining areas were repaired and renovated for public utility on the theme of water harvesting.

He further said that in monsoon season, taking ahead the initiative of water harvesting, department has identified a number of other water springs and wells where renovation and repair work will be carried out by officials of department.