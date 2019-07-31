Monitoring Committee to oversee implementation of road map for rehabilitation of long stay patients

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu the State Government on Tuesday constituted eleven-member Monitoring Committee for overseeing the implementation of road map for setting up of Halfway Homes and Institutional arrangements for rehabilitation of long stay patients.

“Pursuant to the decisions taken in the meeting chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and co-chaired by the Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities on April 22, 2019 in the context of securing the implementation of the directions of the Supreme Court passed in Writ Petition (C) No.412/2016 titled Gaurav Kumar Bansal versus State and others, sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a Monitoring Committee,” reads the GAD order.

The committee will be headed by Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department as its Chairman and Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, J&K as its Member Convenor. Other members of the committee include Administrative Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Director Social Welfare, Jammu, Director Social Welfare, Kashmir, Superintendent of Government Psychiatric Hospital, Jammu and Superintendent of Government Psychiatric Hospital, Kashmir.

The Monitoring Committee shall oversee the implementation of the Road Map periodically for rehabilitation of long stay patients in the State of Jammu & Kashmir and also workout the Road Map clearly indicating the timeline for setting up of Halfway Homes and Institutional arrangements for rehabilitation of long stay patients of mental illness.

The committee shall also set-up the Halfway/long stay homes in rented accommodation in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Central Government as an immediate steps to take care of the rehabilitation of mentally cured patients who are homeless or are not taken back by their families.

The Committee shall submit the report to the Government of India strictly as per the Performa and shall meet on a quarterly basis.