Money withdrawn from two bank accounts

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two persons have been victimised of online fraud in city on Saturday.

As per the details, Pawan Kumar, resident of Ward No 5 Akhnoor lodged a complaint with Police that somebody has withdrawn Rs 80,000 from his bank account online. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Gangyal Police registered a similar case on the complaint of Anchal Singh, resident of Kaluchak, who stated that Rs 64,000 has been withdrawn from his bank account online.