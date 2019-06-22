Money withdrawn from two bank accounts

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Two persons have been victimised of online fraud in city on Saturday. As per the details, Pawan Kumar, resident of Ward No 5 Akhnoor lodged a complaint with Police that somebody has withdrawn Rs 80,000 from his bank account online. Police has registered a case and started investigation. Gangyal Police registered a similar case on the complaint of Anchal Singh, resident of Kaluchak, who stated that Rs 64,000 has been withdrawn from his bank account online.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kareena Kapoor Khan to star opposite Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Kriti Sanon to star in Rahul Dholakia’s next
Poor oral health may up liver cancer risk: Study
‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ to release on September 20
Zeenat Aman joins Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Panipat’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper