Money withdrawn from bank accounts of two

State Times News JAMMU: Money has been withdrawn from bank accounts of two persons in city on Monday. As per the details, Harpal Singh, resident of Sainik Colony lodged a complaint with Channi Police that somebody has withdrawn Rs 65,000 from his bank account online. Police has registered a case and started investigation. Meanwhile, Tariq Hussain, resident of Kishtwar lodged a complaint with Trikuta Nagar Police that his wallet was stolen from truck which was containing Rs 8,000 and ATM card. He further stated that thieves have also withdrawn Rs 40,000 by using his ATM card. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
