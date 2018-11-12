Money withdrawn fraudulently

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Domana police has registered a case of fraudulently withdrawing Rs 25,000 from a woman’s account. According to the complaint filed by the woman, Sunita Pandit, resident of Talab Tillo, has alleged that someone has withdrawn money fraudulently from her account. She said she had received a message from the bank about the withdrawal. Police registered a case on the basis of the complaint and started investigations in the matter.
