Monalisa Group opens another store at Janipur

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Monalisa, Jammu’s preferred fashion destination, has opened its another store at Janipur here on Sunday. The store was inaugurated by the CEOs Monalisa Group, Usha and Vinod Sachdeva accompanied by former Additional Advocate General S K Raina, Shashi, Vipan Sachdeva, Saloni, Vimal Sachdeva, Sharmila, Jatinder Gupta, Shanta and S C Amla.

Contained within 23,000 square ft over four floors, the new store is fronted by LED screen facing the street to keep updating the customers with latest collections, trends and offers. With this store, Monalisa Group has also brought new brands like Rare Rabbit, FCUK for its customers in Jammu. Redefining shopping experience for customers, this store will provide an immersive fashion experience with a wide range of bold and fashionable apparels, accessories, cosmetics & much more. The new store aims at providing shoppers with an international shopping experience with the facility of ample parking. Located at Janipur, the new store will be a perfect landmark and one-stop shopping destination for people who like to keep it smart and stylish for all occasions.

Ground floor showcasing collection for trend conscious women offers Indian wear such as Lehangas, Sarees, Salwar Kameez, Kurtis from brands like Biba, Aurelia etc. First floor showcasing kids and contemporary women’s wear has been designed using young and interesting colour schemes, to enhance and connect with various product categories and versatility of brands on display – Vera Moda, Only, Madame, Deal for Women and US Polo, Gini & Jonny, Benetton for Kids. Second Floor caters to Men’s casual wear and is given a smart look by keeping up with the latest trends in fashion for men representing brands like Rare Rabbit, FCUK, Jack & Jones, Levis, Pepe, Celio and many more. Third floor, the topmost floor of the store, caters to Men’s formal wear with brands like Raymond, Park Avenue, Color Plus, Blackberry, Arrow & our in-house brand ‘Hallmark’ showcasing modern and young formal and ethnic wear for men.