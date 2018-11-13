Mohd Wani posted as Director FCS&CA Kashmir

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Monday transferred two KAS officers.

According to General Administration Department (GAD) order, Mohammad Qasim Wani, KAS, Additional Registrar, Cooperative, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir vice Nisar Ahmad Wani, who has been transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the GAD.