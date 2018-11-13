Mohd Wani posted as Director FCS&CA Kashmir

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The State Government on Monday transferred two KAS officers.
According to General Administration Department (GAD) order, Mohammad Qasim Wani, KAS, Additional Registrar, Cooperative, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir vice Nisar Ahmad Wani, who has been transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the GAD.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Association of diabetes with heart disease is quite alarming: Dr Sushil
Stardom easiest way for an actor to get corrupted: Naseeruddin Shah
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 11TH –– 17TH NOVEMBER 2018
Dr Bali explains technological advancements in Nephrology for healthy living
Films are very designed these days, says screenwriter Urmi Juvekar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper