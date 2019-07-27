Mohd Shami’s US visa gets rejected initially, approved after BCCI letter: Source

Agency

Kolkata: Senior Indian speedster Mohammed Shami’s US visa got rejected due to his existing police record on charges of domestic violence and adultery, and the BCCI had to step in to his rescue, according to a BCCI source.

The Bengal speedster finally got the clearance after BCCI CEO Rahul Johri wrote a letter to the US Embassy, stating his achievements for the country and furnishing the full police report about his marital discord with estranged wife Hasin Jahan. It is learnt that the Indian players got their visas under P1 category (granted to members of internationally recognised foreign team of athletes).

“Yes, Shami’s visa application was initially rejected by the US embassy. It was found that his police verification record was incomplete.