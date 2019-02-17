Modi’s return to power will be ‘death knell’ of all constitutional institutions: Yechury

Kasargod (Kerala): The return of Narendra Modi to power will
be the “death knell” of all the constitutional institutions in India,
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Saturday.
He was speaking here at the inauguration of the northern
region ‘Kerala Samrakshana Yatra’ which will be led by CPI state secretary
Kanam Rajendran and will highlight the “failures” of the central
government.
“Return of Narendra Modi to power will be the death
knell of all the constitutional institutions in India. As of now, an attack has
been launched against them. It will result in creating a wide gap between the
rich and the poor in the society,” Yechury said.
Speaking about the Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF
personnel were killed, he said it should not be communalised for political
gains.
“The Kashmir attack should be seen as a terrorist
attack. The attack should not be communalised considering the religion of the
terrorist and used for political gains. The country should stand together
against terrorism,” the CPI(M) leader said.
Yechury also said the Sabarimala issue is not going to have
an impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
He said in West Bengal, both the Trinamool Congress and the
BJP are political rivals of the communist party.
“The massive rally of the CPI(M) in Bengal shows our
clout there but Trinamool was not allowing people to vote there. We have not
made any deals with the Congress party, but the aim is to oust the Narendra
Modi government. (We) will take decisions accordingly. The main aim is to
defeat the BJP candidates,” Yechury said, addressing thousands of Left
Democratic Front (LDF) workers.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the LDF has organised two
regional yatras in the state.
CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan began his march
from the southern district of the state — Thiruvananthapuram — on Thursday
and it was inaugurated by CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy.
Both the marches will conclude on March 2 in Thrissur. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Navjot Sidhu shown door from Kapil show
Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar cancel Karachi Arts Council event after Pulwama attack
Kangana to direct film on her life, says won’t be a ‘propaganda’
Aziz Ansari opens up about accusation of sexual misconduct
Quincy Jones makes history with his 28th Grammy win
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper