Modi’s experiment of BJP-PDP Coalition a failure: Manohar

STATE TIMES NEWS

BILLAWAR: Dr Manohar Lal Sharma, Former Minister and senior Congress Leader on Friday said that present BJP-PDP Government is a big failure of Modi’s experiment on Jammu and Kashmir. He said that BJP Government at Centre also failed to come up to the expectation of the people of country as well as the State in four years of his governance.

Dr Sharma while interacting with the people of areas said that the BJP-PDP Govt. is a total failure in all fronts of developmental activities, giving justice to common men, in generating employment opportunities, fighting against terrorism, keeping check on corruption, maintaining law and order including restoring peace in the State and similar is the position of Modi’s Govt. in Centre. He said that the present chaos in State is a result of coalition failure which is ultimately gifted to us by Modi.

Dr Sharma launching a scathing attack on BJP-PDP coalition for prevailing mess and uncertainty in State, regretted that during the last three years, the present regime has spoiled the peaceful atmosphere which was achieved by the previous government. He further said that what is happening after the formation of PDP-BJP coalition in 2015 is that they have crossed all limits in corruption in every field of public life and brazenly eroded sanctity and credibility of democratic institutions through their deceitful tactics.

Dr Sharma Said that it is very unfortunate that Nirmal Kumar Singh is only inaugurating old completed projects of previous government on one hand, but on the other hand, he always remained busy in criticising previous regime for non performance.

Dr Sharma accused BJP and Nirmal Singh for complete failure to initiate or start a single new project for the welfare of people living in Billawar till date except inaugurating previously completed building of primary and middle schools, tar coal on a black topping roads and small bridges/culverts, but Dy CM always show dream of big projects for Billawar. He questioned will the Dy CM tell the people about fate of big projects even after more than two years in power ?