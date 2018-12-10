Modinomics; an antidote for growing parallel economy of India

Share Share 0 Share

Nirmal Singh Chib

Economics as a subject is very dynamic. Every now and then we come across different terms from the domain of economics and we get confused when these issues are often debated and discussed in the form of questions like How to curb inflation? ; why the petrol prices are rising continuously? ;Why the value of Indian rupee is continuously declining against U. S dollar?; what will happen to Indian economy after British has left European Union ? so on and so forth.

Although all these issues are better explained by the economists of the higher order but being a student of sociology I tried my best to understand the socio-economic issues pertaining to Indian economy which are rooted and grounded in the political sphere. The more I have tried to understand these issues the more I am surprised to find that in a country like India which is full of diversities, the state of economy cannot be improved unless it is controlled by some centralized agency and that too in a more rigid manner. The term rigid here is not meant for the priority sector of Indian economy where the poor people are still waiting for Trickle down effect to reach to them.It is however used for those people who are strengthening the Parallel or Black economy of India by virtue of their unethical business behavior.

There was a time when India was looking forward to adopt the philosophy of Sarvodaya which aimed at the universal upliftment of all. Acharya Vinoba Bhave and Mahatma Gandhi were the torch bearer of the altruistic philosophy and the historic land reforms were also believed to be inspired by the bhoodan movement of Acharya Vinoba Bhave. But, the land reforms could not attain as much success so as to attain the desired level of upliftment of all. This was perhaps due to the fact that neither the political will was strong enough nor the economy was too developed to help the poor men who not only needed a piece of land but also other inputs to make out best of the agricultural practices.

The 60 years had passed in this chaotic atmosphere when Modi came on the scene with his strong commitment to transform India. The reforms measure which Modi government adopted were given the term MODINOMICS . The Govt initiated reforms in agriculture like crop insurances, soil health and fertilizer management policies, cold storage chain and MSP enhancement. The biggest indirect tax reform since independence in the form of GST is bringing a positive change in distribution and manufacturing architecture by doing away with sub-scale operational outposts in favour of more efficient, scalable and closer to consumer operational hubs.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) bill was passed by Loksabha on 5 May 2016 . It is considered to be a one stop solution for resolving insolvencies which at present is a long process and does not offer an economically viable arrangement. This code will be able to protect the interests of small investors and make the process of doing business a less cumbersome process.

Although few of the steps by Modi Govt like Demonetisation has not brought desired results but we should not forget that in a democratic nation like that of ours we cannot think of changing the system overnight.

Recently, PM Modi in G20 event presented an agenda to form a mechanism that denies entry and safe heavens to fugitive economic offenders. India under Modi’s leadership has suggested that a Financial Action Task force should be called upon to assign priority and focus to establish international cooperation that leads to timely and comprehensive exchange of information between competent authorities and financial units.

All these measures adopted by Modi Government as discussed above will surely provide a strong antidote against the parallel economy of India and would obviously pave way for better of future.