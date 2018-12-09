Modi wishes Sonia on her birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.
“Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. I pray for her long and healthy life,” Modi tweeted.
Born in 1946 in Lusiana, Italy, Gandhi turned 72 on Sunday. (PTI)
