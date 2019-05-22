Modi will grant ST status to Pahari Speaking People: Thakur

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: State Vice president BJP Youth Wing (BJYM) J&K and Chairman All Jammu and Kashmir Pahari Tribe Joint Forum, Advocate Gurdev Singh Thakur said that it is almost clear from the exit polls that BJP will form next Government in the Centre by winning more than 300 seats in the Parliament.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Thakur said that Pahari Speaking People (PSP) of J&K are hopeful that after forming Government at the Centre, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will address long pending demands of Pahari speaking people by granting Schedule Tribe status in their favour.

Thakur alleged that Congress and NC deceived Pahari speaking people for last 45 years just for vote bank politics and did nothing on ground level to fulfill their demands. “Pahari speaking people are well aware of their hollow slogans and will show doors to NC and Congress once again, by casting their valuable votes against them in forthcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir,” he maintained.