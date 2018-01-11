Modi to meet top BJP leaders today

Agency

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah and the party’s general secretaries tomorrow during which they are expected to take stock of the current political situation.

A party leader said the top organisational leaders have received an invite for the meeting. The meeting comes as the party gears up to fight a number of assembly polls, including the key election to the Karnataka Assembly, and the Modi government readies to present its final full-fledged budget.

The BJP has been running a high voltage campaign in poll-bound states of Tripura and Meghalaya, both of which are likely to go to polls next month, and Karnataka, where elections are expected to take place in May.